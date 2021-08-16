JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools will require masks for everyone aged two years old and up when indoors at school, beginning Tuesday. Additionally, all unvaccinated faculty, staff, students and adults who are participating in school-based extracurricular activities must undergo routine testing during the academic year.
The district released its updated health protocols on Monday.
“On August 16th, Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) issued a Public Health Order (PHO) requiring masks to be worn inside all schools and child care settings, PK-12 for all individuals age 2 and older regardless of vaccination status,” the district website stated. “Starting August 17, all Jeffco Public Schools students, staff, visitors, and volunteers must wear masks while indoors in our schools and district buildings.”
Schools will not issue quarantine letters this year. Jefferson County Public Health will notify families of quarantines via email. County health officials do not plan to order quarantines if close contacts to people who test positive are either masked or vaccinated.
Vaccines are not currently required for staff or students at Jeffco Public Schools. The district encourages families to share each student’s vaccination status either through Infinite Campus or by emailing DLCOVIDQuarantine@jeffco.k12.us.
For the full list of Jeffco's Fall 2021 health protocols, click here.