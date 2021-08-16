(CBS4)- The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team is in the midst of its preparations for its 2021-22 season and as part of that, the team was in Costa Rica this weekend as part of an exhibition tour. On Sunday, the team faced Seleccion de Baloncesto in a scrimmage.
In the third quarter, the Buffs were on a fast break when sophomore forward Jabari Walker went for a dunk attempt and shattered the backboard.
The Buffs forward missed on the dunk and unfortunately the backboard being shattered forced the game to be called short but, the highlight play isn’t something sports fans see very often. The Buffaloes Twitter account made sure to get another angle of the attempt, posting that to Twitter as well.
Afterwards, the account also posted a photo of a smiling Walker standing underneath his handiwork.
The Buffs did win the shortened game, 68-54, and have won their previous two exhibition games as well against Escazu and Colegio de Abogados. They have one more game set for tonight against Grecia which Buffs fans can watch on FloHoops.