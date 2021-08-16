(CBS4) – Weather in western Colorado cooperated over the weekend and Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was open for all but a 30 minute period of time late in the day Sunday. There was never a flash flood watch, but a storm cell did produce some rain in the canyon and traffic was halted in both directions for about 40 minutes as a precaution.

The Colorado Department of Transportation described the closure on Monday as follows: There was a brief interruption and closure of I-70 at 4:42 p.m. by the request of the Colorado State Patrol because of a rain cell that passed over the canyon and produced some rain from about mile point 123 to Hanging Lake Tunnel. The cell was small and fast-moving and after discussion with NOAA it was isolated and the agency reported dry air in the lower atmosphere. After sweeping the canyon, it reopened at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Mudslides damaged the interstate at the end of July and I-70 was closed for the entire first half of August while repairs were made and cleanup work took place. One lane of traffic is now open at reduced speeds in both directions and, according to CDOT, there was only minor congestion on the interstate in the canyon in the first two days with this setup. Drivers are still being instructed to keep their eyes on the road and not be tempted to stare at the repair work and mudslide damage.

Continuing repair work by CDOT crews and contractors is expected to last through Thanksgiving. On Sunday crews hauled 146 loads of material out of the canyon.

Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado’s senior senator, took a tour of the reconstruction efforts on Sunday. He met with CDOT and local leaders and got a better sense of what additional federal resources might be needed for the project. CDOT has received $11 million in emergency funding from the federal government so far.

Today, I visited Glenwood Canyon to survey the damage to I-70 from the mudslides. 70 million pounds of debris has been hauled out in 3,000 truckloads. I’m grateful for @ColoradoDOT’s tremendous effort to open the highway. pic.twitter.com/ZmAGIfyPLj — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) August 16, 2021

I-70 drivers should expect that there will still be brief closures in Glenwood Canyon at times to allow CDOT crews and contractors to work. A closure will also be in place if flash flood warnings are issued for the area. There’s potential for that happening later this week.

On Saturday a CBS4 crew found businesses around Glenwood Springs enjoying increased foot traffic following the reopening of the interstate. At the Pullman, a restaurant on 7th Street, managers scheduled a full staff in anticipation of a much busier dinner rush than they saw while I-70 was closed.

“We were definitely robbed of about 3 or 4 weeks of super heavy business,” head front house manager Justin Wyckoff told CBS4. “It’s going to get back to normal eventually. We’re going to get back to it.”

At the Bleu Door Boutique up the street, sales associate Kat Bird also saw an immediate increase in customers. She said she’s hopeful for a busy end of the summer season, but knows another bad rainstorm could change the situation in the canyon once again.

“We really do rely on it being a big, hefty summer in order to get through those rough parts,” she said. “Hopefully we can not have another rock slide, but again, all we can do is hope, right?”

Why Are There Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon In 2021?

Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon have happened during heavy rainstorms this summer, but none were as destructive as the ones at the end of July. The mudslides are a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls in 2020.

The 32,631 acre fire left a burn scar on the blackened canyonside that has little plant grown in it to keep the soil from eroding when heavy rainstorms pass through.