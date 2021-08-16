DENVER (CBS4) – In a week students in Denver Public Schools will return to the classroom, but getting there could prove to be tricky for some kids as the district is short on bus drivers.
It’s not uncommon for schools to be down a few drivers at the start of the new year, but DPS is short upwards of 60 drivers. That’s the worst the district’s transportation department says it has seen.
DPS is working with the union leaders and considering increasing driver pay to make the position more attractive, yet there are concerns the city’s vaccine requirement may be making the shortage issue worse.
DPS is among many districts around the country facing a bus driver shortage.
In Jefferson County, some bus routes have been temporarily taken off the map until they can fill dozens of vacancies.