CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Car Theft, Colorado News, Denver News, Stolen Car, Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster family needs your help finding their stolen car and something very special inside: a stuffed animal. The Toyota 4Runner belonging to Collin Hawkes and his family was stolen on Friday morning from Lifetime Fitness in Westminster, close to Interstate 25.

(credit: Hawkes Family)

The theft took place during the 20 minutes that a member of Hawkes’ family was in the gym.

The stuffed animal is a manatee, and Hawkes says his 5-year-old daughter is having trouble going to bed without it.

“Help me find my manatee,” said the girl, Finley.

(credit: Hawkes Family)

(credit: Hawkes Family)

The family’s debit card was also stolen and it was used at a Target nearby.

“Please if anyone sees this car, our car driving around, please call the police so we can find manatee so we can sleep again,” said Hawkes.

RELATED: Pickup Trucks Were The Most Frequently Stolen Vehicles In Denver So Far This Year

Jesse Sarles