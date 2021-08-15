WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster family needs your help finding their stolen car and something very special inside: a stuffed animal. The Toyota 4Runner belonging to Collin Hawkes and his family was stolen on Friday morning from Lifetime Fitness in Westminster, close to Interstate 25.
The theft took place during the 20 minutes that a member of Hawkes’ family was in the gym.
The stuffed animal is a manatee, and Hawkes says his 5-year-old daughter is having trouble going to bed without it.
“Help me find my manatee,” said the girl, Finley.
The family’s debit card was also stolen and it was used at a Target nearby.
“Please if anyone sees this car, our car driving around, please call the police so we can find manatee so we can sleep again,” said Hawkes.
RELATED: Pickup Trucks Were The Most Frequently Stolen Vehicles In Denver So Far This Year