COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a dozen Paralympic swimmers from Team USA are headed to Tokyo. The team departed from the Colorado Springs Airport this weekend and will be competing in the Paralympic Games, which start next week.
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers was there to send the team off and give them his best wishes.
“The determination of these young men and women is remarkable, and I encourage you to learn more about their inspiring stories and watch them excel in the pool later this month,” Suthers wrote in a Facebook post.
The team has been training in Colorado Springs for more than a year.
