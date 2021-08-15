State Of Colorado Pays Social Media Influencers Ashley Cummins, Abena Antwiwaa & Others As They Try To Change Unvaccinated People's MindsSocial media influencers are being used by the state of Colorado to help spread the message of the importance and safety of COVID vaccines.

'Little Bit Of A Roller Coaster': Fully-Vaccinated Broomfield Man Gets Sick With COVIDRising COVID-19 cases in the state largely due to the delta variant continue to create new breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated.

Small Town Cop With Huge Following: Social Media Influencer Sgt. Carlos Cornejo Helps Colorado Effort To Improve COVID Vaccination RateWhen the COVID vaccines came out and the Spanish-speaking community fell behind in vaccination rates, Rifle Police Sgt. Carlos Cornejo felt he might be able to help.

Colorado Doctor Explains Who's Most Likely To Benefit From Another COVID Vaccine DoseDoctors say a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine could be most beneficial to those with a weaker immune system where the initial two shots were not enough to help them gain as much protection from the virus as others.

Vape-Free Schools Initiative Aims To Reverse High School Tobacco Use In ColoradoAccording to the American Lung Association, nearly one in five teens nationwide are vaping. Here in Colorado, high school tobacco use rates are at 28%.

Aurora Public Schools Requires Face Masks For All Child Development, Elementary, PreK/K-8 StudentsAurora Public Schools is requiring that all students in child development centers, elementary and PreK/K-8 schools wear masks while indoors.