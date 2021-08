Drew Lock Throws 2 Touchdown Passes In Denver Broncos Preseason OpenerHe hasn't been named the regular season's starting quarterback, but Drew Lock showed his coaches in the Broncos preseason opener that he's prepared if he gets that assignment.

Brendan Rodgers Extends Hitting Streak To 15 Games, Rockies Fall To MLB-Leading Giants AgainThe MLB-leading Giants are 75-41 for the second-best record in San Francisco history through 116 games.

Nuggets Sign Journeyman Jeff Green To 2-Year, $10 Million DealThe Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.

The Wait Is Almost Over For Von MillerThe wait is almost over for Von Miller - and for Broncos fans who’ve been waiting more than a year to see their favorite pass rusher wrecking opposing quarterbacks like no one else can.

Why Is Drew Lock The Starter For The Denver Broncos Preseason Game 1? Because He's Been In Denver LongerDrew Lock will start the Broncos' exhibition opener, not because of anything he's done at training camp, but because he's been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.

'Blessed' Teddy Bridgewater Reunites With Former Vikings Teammates As Broncos Visit MinnesotaTeddy Bridgewater was poised for significant strides in his third season when he innocuously dropped back to pass in practice and collapsed to the ground when his left knee buckled in a freak, noncontact manner in August 2016.