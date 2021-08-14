CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Weather, Glenwood Canyon, Glenwood Springs News, I-70, I-70 Closed, I-70 Closure, Interstate 70

DENVER (CBS4) – CDOT announced an earlier than expected opening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning thanks in part the weather cooperating this weekend. The chance for thunderstorms will remain relatively small on Saturday before a better chance develops Sunday.

I-70 through Glenwood Canyon early Saturday morning before the road was reopened to traffic after a 15 day closure. (source: CDOT)

Afternoon thunderstorms will develop in the southwest mountains and mainly east of the Continental Divide on the I-70 mountain corridor Saturday. These storms have a small chance of reaching Denver and the I-25 urban corridor between 5-8 p.m.

(source: CBS)

The same pattern will repeat itself on Sunday with better coverage of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and a better chance for thunderstorms reaching the metro area during the late afternoon and early evening.

(source: CBS)

It will also be quite warm both days this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s along the Front Range on Saturday and 70s/80s for mountain areas around 9,000 feet.

(source: CBS)

With somewhat better moisture over Colorado on Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees below Saturday in many areas. Denver will stay slightly above normal for the second weekend in August with a high temperature near 90 degrees.

(source: CBS)

Even hotter weather will arrive in the metro area early next week with mid 90s by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Ashton Altieri