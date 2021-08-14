DENVER (CBS4) – CDOT announced an earlier than expected opening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Saturday morning thanks in part the weather cooperating this weekend. The chance for thunderstorms will remain relatively small on Saturday before a better chance develops Sunday.
Afternoon thunderstorms will develop in the southwest mountains and mainly east of the Continental Divide on the I-70 mountain corridor Saturday. These storms have a small chance of reaching Denver and the I-25 urban corridor between 5-8 p.m.
The same pattern will repeat itself on Sunday with better coverage of afternoon thunderstorms in the mountains and a better chance for thunderstorms reaching the metro area during the late afternoon and early evening.
It will also be quite warm both days this weekend with high temperatures in the lower 90s along the Front Range on Saturday and 70s/80s for mountain areas around 9,000 feet.
With somewhat better moisture over Colorado on Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees below Saturday in many areas. Denver will stay slightly above normal for the second weekend in August with a high temperature near 90 degrees.
Even hotter weather will arrive in the metro area early next week with mid 90s by Tuesday.