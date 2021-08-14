CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Denver Broncos News

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (CBS4) – He hasn’t been named the regular season’s starting quarterback, but Drew Lock showed his coaches in the Denver Broncos preseason opener on Saturday afternoon that he’s prepared if he gets that assignment.

Lock played only in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium and had exactly the type of game he needed to make his case to start over teammate Teddy Bridgewater.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos rolls out of the pocket in the second quarter of pre-season play against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Minneapolis.

Drew Lock of the Denver Broncos rolls out of the pocket in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Lock went 5-of-7 with 151 yards passing, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions and he had a 153.3 passer rating.

Lock’s great day included an 80-yard touchdown pass and run to speedy wide receiver K.J. Hamler.

He also benefitted from great protection from the offensive line.

Bridgewater also played well in his debut as a Bronco. He threw a touchdown pass in limited action before quarterback Brett Rypien was inserted into the game.

