DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a partnership made in television: Casa Bonita was the setting of a South Park 2003 episode. Now the show’s creators are buying the popular Denver metro area landmark if the bankruptcy court gives its approval.

Former University of Colorado students Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced it on Gov. Jared Polis’ live stream on Friday morning:

The news was welcomed at the restaurant where tours are given hourly. One of those taking the tour was Mark Keenan.

“It’s a fun place,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, who asked, “How about the food?”

Keenan replied, “It’s terrible.”

A popular opinion, it seems.

During the conversation with Parker and Stone, Polis remarked, “The food could be a little better.”

Matt Stone responded, “I think it could be a little more than a little better.”

Trey Parker added, “You know it’s bad when I took my daughter when she was four and she was like ‘Oooohhh…’ if a kid can’t stomach it, it is pretty bad.”

Patrons trekked to Casa Bonita for a unique experience without leaving Colorado. It’s been shuttered since March 2020.

Dawn Mestas, the Casa Bonita Entertainment Director, was asked by CBS4, “Were you worried it would not survive?”

“I was getting a little bit worried but it is a local landmark,” she said.

Complete with an excitable person in a gorilla suit, an arcade, Mariachi musicians, a waterfall and cliff divers who plunge into a 14-foot deep pool, it has South Park character Eric Cartman at the top.

The restaurant is hoping to open for dining (and diving) at the beginning of September.