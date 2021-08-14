CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Rick Sallinger
DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a partnership made in television: Casa Bonita was the setting of a South Park 2003 episode. Now the show’s creators are buying the popular Denver metro area landmark if the bankruptcy court gives its approval.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone (credit: State of Colorado)

Former University of Colorado students Matt Stone and Trey Parker announced it on Gov. Jared Polis’ live stream on Friday morning:

The news was welcomed at the restaurant where tours are given hourly. One of those taking the tour was Mark Keenan.

“It’s a fun place,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, who asked, “How about the food?”

Keenan replied, “It’s terrible.”

A popular opinion, it seems.

Fans of Casa Bonita attend a rally outside Casa Bonita on April 24. (credit: Evan Semón/CBS)

During the conversation with Parker and Stone, Polis remarked, “The food could be a little better.”

Matt Stone responded, “I think it could be a little more than a little better.”

Trey Parker added, “You know it’s bad when I took my daughter when she was four and she was like ‘Oooohhh…’ if a kid can’t stomach it, it is pretty bad.”

Patrons trekked to Casa Bonita for a unique experience without leaving Colorado. It’s been shuttered since March 2020.

Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita has been a memory-making institution for decades, filling children with countless sopapillas and dreams of plummeting from the top of a man-made, three-story indoor waterfall while people eat tacos, listen to Mariachi music and watch puppet shows around them. January 11, 2019. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Dawn Mestas, the Casa Bonita Entertainment Director, was asked by CBS4, “Were you worried it would not survive?”

“I was getting a little bit worried but it is a local landmark,” she said.

Complete with an excitable person in a gorilla suit, an arcade, Mariachi musicians, a waterfall and cliff divers who plunge into a 14-foot deep pool, it has South Park character Eric Cartman at the top.

The restaurant is hoping to open for dining (and diving) at the beginning of September.

