South Park Creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone Say They've Agreed To Buy Casa Bonita
"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told Colorado's governor they've tentatively agreed to purchase Casa Bonita, the Colorado landmark in Lakewood that is both a restaurant and a beloved small entertainment center.
4 hours ago
Hope House In Arvada Is Asking For Help After One Of Their Vans Was Stolen
The suspect broke into their office and stole the keys for all 3 of their vans and drove off in one of them.
4 hours ago
Police In Aurora Are Investigating A Shooting That Happened At A Gas Station Friday Morning
The shooting happened at 32nd and Peoria with one person in critical condition.
4 hours ago
A Few Storms With Heavy Rain, Possibly Severe
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
5 hours ago
A Few Storms With Heavy Rain, Possibly Severe
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
5 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
I-70 On Track To Reopen 1 Lane In Each Direction Through Glenwood Canyon On Saturday
The Colorado Department of Transportation said that crews are on track to get traffic moving again through Glenwood Canyon on Saturday. One lane in each direction is set to reopen to traffic on Saturday afternoon.
Colorado Weather: La Nina Watch Is Posted For The Winter Season
We are now on "La Nina Watch" for the next 6 months!
It's Been 15 Days Since Glenwood Canyon Mudslides Shut Down I-70 And Caused 'Pothole From Hell.' Partial Reopening Is 1 Day Away
CDOT crews and contractors are working as fast they can to take advantage of good weather to clear and repair I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.
Denver Ties Record For Summer Bad Air Days As Threat For Severe Weather Returns
Wildfire smoke will be less prevalent along Colorado's Front Range on Friday but high levels of ozone will keep the air unhealthy and therefore another Air Quality Alert in effect.
Nuggets Sign Journeyman Jeff Green To 2-Year, $10 Million Deal
The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday.
The Wait Is Almost Over For Von Miller
The wait is almost over for Von Miller - and for Broncos fans who’ve been waiting more than a year to see their favorite pass rusher wrecking opposing quarterbacks like no one else can.
Why Is Drew Lock The Starter For The Denver Broncos Preseason Game 1? Because He's Been In Denver Longer
Drew Lock will start the Broncos' exhibition opener, not because of anything he's done at training camp, but because he's been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.
'Blessed' Teddy Bridgewater Reunites With Former Vikings Teammates As Broncos Visit Minnesota
Teddy Bridgewater was poised for significant strides in his third season when he innocuously dropped back to pass in practice and collapsed to the ground when his left knee buckled in a freak, noncontact manner in August 2016.
Ed McCaffrey Teams Up With Sons, Hopes To Lead Northern Colorado Bears Back To Football Prominence
The longtime NFL receiver who was hired as head coach in December 2019 and will finally make his college coaching debut Sept. 3 at Colorado (the Bears' season in 2020 was postponed due to the virus).
Nuggets Officially Re-Sign Will Barton III
The Nuggets have officially re-signed Will Barton III. Barton III has spent the previous seven seasons in Denver.
Adams 12 Five Star Schools Requires Masks Indoors For Staff, PreK-6th Grade Students
Adams 12 Five Star Schools will require all students in preschool through 6th grade to wear masks indoors. All staff will continue to wear masks while indoors.
Cherry Creek Schools Requires Masks Inside School Buildings For PreK-6th Grade Students, Staff
Cherry Creek Schools is requiring face masks inside school buildings for all students PreK through 6th grade and the staff who work with the age group.
Colorado Doctor Explains Who's Most Likely To Benefit From Another COVID Vaccine Dose
Doctors say a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine could be most beneficial to those with a weaker immune system where the initial two shots were not enough to help them gain as much protection from the virus as others.
Governor Encourages Colorado Students To Get Tested Regularly, And He's Offering Incentives To Do So
Parents and school districts are looking at the possibility of regular rapid testing for COVID-19 as schools head back.
Multiple Coloradans Test Positive For West Nile Virus, Cases Among Mosquitos 'Drastically Increasing'
After weeks of growing concerns of West Nile virus spreading among the mosquito population in northern Colorado, Larimer County health officials have identified human cases of the virus.
AEG To Require Proof Of Vaccine At Events After Oct. 1
AEG Presents will require proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals, beginning Oct. 1.
Multiple Coloradans Test Positive For West Nile Virus, Cases Among Mosquitos ‘Drastically Increasing’
After weeks of growing concerns of West Nile virus spreading among the mosquito population in northern Colorado, Larimer County health officials have identified human cases of the virus.
5 hours ago
It's Been 15 Days Since Glenwood Canyon Mudslides Shut Down I-70 And Caused 'Pothole From Hell.' Partial Reopening Is 1 Day Away
Colorado Department of Transportation crews and contractors are working as fast they can to take advantage of good weather to clear and repair Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, and on Saturday a partial reopening is finally scheduled to happen.
5 hours ago
