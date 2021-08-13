LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Loveland has an updated timeline on the review of its police department following the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia. Karen Garner was confronted by Loveland police in June 2020 after leaving a Walmart without paying for $14 dollars of merchandise.
Video of the arrest went viral with community members calling for greater police training and accountability. Many Colorado law enforcement agencies have added police training on how to interact with people living with dementia.
Loveland awarded a $152,500 contract to public safety consulting firm Hillard Heintze to conduct an independent professional standards investigation regarding Garner's arrest. The review will also evaluate Loveland Police Department policies, practices and procedures.
The independent professional standards investigation by Hillard Heintze is set to be complete by early September.
There is also an application process for the 16-member Ad Hoc Community Trust Commission. That application process opened Aug. 13 and will be open for 30 days. Applications and details about the unique process and requirements for this temporary commission can be found on the City's Boards and Commissions application website, cilovelandco.civicweb.net/Portal/MeetingTypeList.
“We are making progress in several of these areas to ensure trust, accountability and credibility, and appreciate the public’s support as we proceed with these important initiatives,” said Loveland City Manager Steve Adams.