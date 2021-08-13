ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 29-year-old man is headed back to jail, less than two years after he was released from prison for an Aurora vehicular homicide case. On July 29 an Arapahoe County jury convicted Jeremy Quincy Brown of DWAI. He was arrested on Jan. 9, 2021, after the manager of a restaurant called Aurora police on a report of a man passed out in his car in the drive-thru lane. Police say when they arrived they found Brown behind the wheel with the key in the ignition and the engine running. This latest conviction earned him a sentence of 12 months in jail.
Back on March 17, 2015, Brown was drunk when he hit another vehicle head on in an Aurora intersection. The other driver, 41-year-old Jason Soodsma, was killed.
A year later, Brown pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide DUI and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Less than four years later, Brown transitioned to community corrections Jan. 29, 2020, and to intensive supervision on May 4, 2020. Brown was still under supervision when he was arrested in the drive-thru.
“It is obscene that this defendant killed a man while driving drunk, yet the minute he gets out of prison, he is drinking and driving again,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a news release. “If that wasn’t enough of a wake-up call, it would seem that nothing will be. His conduct is a danger to anyone on the roads in his path.”