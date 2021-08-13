DENVER (CBS4) – When students return to class at Denver Public Schools later this month, some will notice changes. The district is wrapping up summer construction at some schools.
On Friday, CBS4 got a look at some of the improvements at Hamilton Middle School on East Dartmouth Avenue. The school features new lockers, new piping and photovoltaic panels through DPS’s Energy Performance Contract.
“It’s important to DPS because we really want to diversify our energy portfolio and it’s also aligning with what’s happening nationally and what’s happening with the city and county of Denver,” said Leeann Kittle, DPS Director of Sustainability.
Last November, voters approved $795 million in investments for Denver Public Schools. The funding was used, in part, to build new schools, repair aging buildings and install air conditioning in more buildings.
For more information about the 2020 bond, including regional and school-by-school projects, visit bond.dpsk12.org.