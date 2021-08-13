BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Rising COVID-19 cases in the state largely due to the Delta variant continue to create new breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated. As many recover from the virus, they are grateful for the milder symptoms they can treat from home.

“I didn’t feel like something was right,” Dennis Bracher told CBS4 on Friday on a video conference call from his home. “Yesterday, I felt an improvement in my condition, however today from what I’m experiencing today, it’s a little bit of a roller coaster.”

Bracher noticed his throat was scratchy on Tuesday but thought it might be all the smoke in the air. The next day his symptoms were worse, so he got a rapid COVID-19 test from a local grocery store. Within five minutes, he had a positive result even though he was fully vaccinated almost six months ago.

“I’m thankful that I’m vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine,” he said. “If I had not been, then I fear that my case would have been much worse than it is and very probably been hospitalized.”

As a 65-year-old adult who is healthy overall but had some respiratory issues in the past, he has thought a lot about how this infection could have played out if he didn’t have the vaccine.

“This result could have been much worse for me,” Bracher said. “I have a sense that possibly the coronavirus would have affected me adversely.”

The first day he knew he was positive, he had severe headaches, sinus pressure, dizziness, and he felt extremely tired. Since then, he feels like he’s making progress with plenty of fluids, some over-the-counter pain medication, and lots of rest. He is not sure how he got exposed to COVID-19, he says he has kept a low profile and didn’t attend any large gatherings. But he hopes his story demonstrates that the vaccine works and more people should get their shot.

“I would just encourage folks to think seriously about what this means for our future,” he said.