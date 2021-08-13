ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arvada Police Department is investigating after someone stole a van from Hope House, a nonprofit that helps teen moms. Investigators say the suspect broke into the building on Thursday morning and stole the keys to all three of Hope House’s branded vans.
Police arrived within ten to 20 minutes of the alarm sounding, according to Hope House, but the suspect was already gone. Hope House employees blocked-in the vans to try to prevent theft, but the suspect returned later that evening and drove one of the vans over the curb through landscaping.
“It is incredibly problematic being that we utilize these vehicles daily to transport our teen moms to appointments, college classes, work meetings, important errands and so much more,” explained Dana Streufert, Communications Manager at Hope House. “As our teen moms continue to work toward self-sufficiency it is so important that we have reliable transportation to help them on their way.”
The nonprofit is working to replace the keys for the remaining two vans. Until that happens, they are unable to drive the teen moms.
Anyone with information about the stolen van or the suspect is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.