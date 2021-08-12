CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Romi Bean
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The wait is almost over for Von Miller – and for Broncos fans who’ve been waiting more than a year to see their favorite pass rusher wrecking opposing quarterbacks like no one else can.

“Whenever you’re going through recovery and rehab, all you can think about is football. All you can think about is, ‘Man, I can’t wait to get back out there,” Von Miller said.

Typically, an 11-year veteran wants nothing to do with the preseason, but after missing all of the 2020 season, Miller is actually rather excited for some preseason action.

“Yeah, I’d like to sharpen the knife. I don’t know that I need to play all three preseason games for the whole game, but I do need to sharpen the knife. There’s no doubt about that,” Miller said. “I haven’t played in over a year. It’ll just be good to get back into the groove again and just go through the whole pregame and knock the cobwebs off. Even though it’s just a figure of speech and there are no cobwebs, I still feel young and ready to go.”

While there’s little benefit to sustaining a season-ending injury, there’s always a silver lining if you look hard enough. For Von Miller, it’s perspective.

“This last year has definitely taught me a lot about patience, controlling what I can control, just staying in the moment and enjoying my life and enjoying my football career while I have it.”

There’s a chance Miller won’t play in the Broncos first preseason game on Saturday. He is expecting his son to be born any day now – and if that day comes before or on Saturday, then we will have to wait another week to see 58 back on the field.

Romi Bean