LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thursday marks one year since the Cameron Peak Fire started in northern Colorado. The fire burned 208,663 acres, making it the largest wildfire in the state’s history.
The wildfire turned Colorado skies black and orange with thick smoke. More than 460 buildings were destroyed in the fire, nearly half of which were homes.
A map of the burn scar includes Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Rocky Mountain National Park in both Larimer and Jackson Counties.
Investigators say the Cameron Peak Fire sparked in steep, rugged terrain located 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The vulnerability of the burn scar became apparent this summer, when heavy rain in July prompted flash flooding along the Poudre River. Four people were killed and several homes were destroyed near Rustic.
The city of Greeley recently led an aerial mulching operation over the burn scar to prevent mudslides and protect the water supply. Due to debris in the river, officials in Fort Collins are monitoring the drinking water to make sure it is safe.