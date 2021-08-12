COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reveal a secret about one of its newest residents on Thursday. Officials at the zoo, located in Colorado Springs, got their first change to put the new baby on a scale! Before the announcement, the zoo in Colorado Springs asked readers to guess the weight of their new baby Nile hippo.
“On Sunday, while keepers were training with Zambezi, the confident little hippo calf unknowingly stepped onto the nearby scale and keepers took advantage of the moment, recording its first-ever official weight,” zoo officials wrote on Facebook.
“The pride and joy of Water’s Edge: Africa weighs 115 pounds!” officials announced Thursday.
Zookeepers were able to get the baby on the scale for the first time this week, since he or she was born on July 20.
Whether the calf is a boy or a girl is still unclear right now, as zookeepers have been keeping their distance while first-time mom Zambezi bonds with her baby. The zoo says it will make plans to name the baby after its one-month birthday, following Zoo tradition.
The brand new bundle of joy is the first hippo born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in the last 32 years.