Colorado Parks & Wildlife Warns People To Protect Against Bears As They Start To Bulk Up For HibernationBears are on the search for food so make sure to secure cars and garbage.

5 minutes ago

Mental Health Co-Responders To Team Up With Frederick PoliceThe Frederick Police Department has a new co-responder program to help with mental health calls.

9 minutes ago

CU Boulder Researchers Develop Method To Quickly Identify COVID MutationsResearchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a method to quickly identify common COVID-19 mutations that allow the virus to escape antibodies and infect cells.

9 minutes ago

Guess And Check: How Heavy Is The Hippo Born Last Month At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo?Cheyenne Mountain Zoo reveal a secret about one of its newest residents on Thursday. Officials at the zoo, located in Colorado Springs, got their first change to put the new baby on a scale! Before the announcement, the zoo in Colorado Springs asked readers to guess the weight of their new baby Nile hippo.

32 minutes ago

Gov. Jared Polis Quotes From The Bible In Effort To Convince More Coloradans To Get Vaccinated: 'Love Thy Neighbor'In a dramatic moment, Gov. Jared Polis renewed his plea for more residents to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by quoting a Bible verse.

1 hour ago

As School Starts Back Up And Kids Adjust To New Sleep Schedules, Here Are Tips For Colorado ParentsAs kids get ready to head back to school, waking up early again won’t be easy. After months of sleeping in, it takes time to get those bedtime routines back on track.

2 hours ago