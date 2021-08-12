GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden is holding a “name your own price” adoption special this weekend. Starting Friday, guests can adopt any cat or kitten at the shelter for any amount of money.
Due to a high number of cats, the shelter is asking for the community’s help to connect the felines with a new home. The offer ends on Sunday.
All cat adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies, a microchip ID, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance and a voucher for a free veterinary visit.
The shelter is located at 580 McIntyre Street in Golden. For a list of the cats and kittens currently available for adoption, visit FoothillsAnimalShelter.org.