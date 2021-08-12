FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins is taking to the streets Thursday evening to tackle West Nile virus. It will start spraying for mosquitos that carry the virus in the southeast part of the city.
The spraying will start at 8 p.m. Thursday evening and Sunday evening.
Crews will spray the areas from Prospect Road to Harmony Road and Interstate 25 to Lemay Avenue as well as the area west of Timberline Road to Lemay Avenue from Prospect Road to Harmony Road.
Follow their progress at fcgov.maps.arcgis.com and learn more about the program at www.fcgov.com/westnile.