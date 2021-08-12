DENVER (CBS4) – Organizers of outdoor events and managers of venues for indoor gatherings say they’re following the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the City and County of Denver to make sure guests and attendees feel safe. Planning for some activities took place well ahead of the summer when restrictions were higher, making the organizers better prepared for current case levels.

The Cherry Creek North Food and Wine Festival begins Wednesday with events continuing into the weekend, including the Grand Tasting outside on Fillmore Plaza.

“It just means the world to us to have people come back into Cherry Creek North,” said Jeannie McFarland Johnson, director of marketing and communications for Cheery Creek North Business Improvement District. “We’ve recrafted the event so that we make sure we’re meeting those guidelines throughout.”

Featuring 15 restaurants and 20 wine vendors, organizers say they work closely with the Denver Office of Special Events to meet current guidelines.

“It’s been very helpful to have the guidelines put forth by the city and really be able to just follow that step by step to make sure that we are absolutely providing a safe and fun environment for people to come in and enjoy,” she told CBS4 on Wednesday.

Indoor events continue with a similar approach to meet what the city’s public health order requires at this time. The Colorado Convention Center has exhibitors continuing this summer including this week. Visit Denver told CBS4 that each organizer or client of the venue can choose to set their own policy on masks and vaccines.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts will have indoor seated events return in November, but for now they do have an exhibition in Aurora — Van Gogh Alive — which requires face coverings for guests are not vaccinated.

Ball Arena confirmed their requirement for masks remains in place for everyone regardless of your vaccine status.

Those planning events say they must keep up with requirements as they are updated, taking into consideration the potential for the policy to change. The current health order remains in effect in Denver until the end of August. Organizers of the food and wine festival say they’re grateful they can return in 2021 after cancelling in 2020. The event benefits Food For Thought, a nonprofit addressing the childhood hunger gap.

“Public safety is absolutely paramount for us here at Cherry Creek North,” Johnson said. “We’ve been needing to stay nimble throughout this process as we all have, as we all navigate through this unusual time.”