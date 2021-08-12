DENVER (CBS4) – Drew Lock will start the Broncos’ exhibition opener, not because of anything he’s done at training camp, but because he’s been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.
Coach Vic Fangio said earlier this week that Lock will start at Minnesota on Saturday night following a pair of joint practices with the Vikings and Bridgewater will start the following weekend at Seattle.
Asked why he’s giving Lock the start in Minneapolis, Fangio said, “the same reason we gave him the first team snap in the first practice. No big deal.”
Fangio gave Lock the first snaps last month because he’s the incumbent, having spent two seasons in Denver. Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina in April.
Fangio told a gathering of reporters, many of whom just got back from the Hall of Fame inductions of Peyton Manning, John Lynch and Steve Atwater, that "not much has changed" in the quarterback competition "since you left."
“It’s even-Steven, not much separation,” Fangio said in what has become a familiar refrain.
While fans might not like that, Fangio said he views it as a positive: “I have confidence in both those guys, I really do.”
Although practicing against the Vikings this week should provide more clarity at quarterback, Fangio said, “Ultimately, the decision will be an examination of everything, really, from the start of training camp to the day we make the decision.”
By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer
