DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets added experience, versatility and another 3-point shooter by signing free agent forward Jeff Green to a two-year, $10 million contract on Thursday. The Nuggets are Green’s 11th team in 14 NBA seasons.
Green shot a career-best 41.2% from 3-point range for the star-studded Brooklyn Nets last season when he averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 68 games, including 38 starts. He averaged 27 minutes a game.READ MORE: Children's Hospital Colorado Requires COVID Vaccines For All Employees
In eight playoff games, Green averaged 8.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists and shot 55.6% from 3-point range in 24.7 minutes.READ MORE: Colorado's Redistricting To Hit High Gear With Census Data
President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Green “brings a wealth of experience to our team; his impact will be felt both on the court and in the locker room.”
Green, who is 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds, has appeared in 967 career games (583 starts) for Oklahoma City, Boston, Memphis, Cleveland, Washington, Orlando, Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston and Brooklyn.MORE NEWS: Wildlife Officers Rescue Golden Eagle Near Colorado Springs
He holds career averages of 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34% from 3-point range.