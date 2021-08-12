FALCON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped rescue a golden eagle on Thursday near Colorado Springs. CPW tweeted a video of Officer Corey Adler placing the eagle inside a carrier near the Meridian Ranch community in Falcon.
WATCH as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler describes today's #wildlife #rescue of a golden eagle. It's off to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo for evaluation and treatment. #conservation pic.twitter.com/47MoJ2ZOh4
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) August 12, 2021
CPW received a call around 8 a.m. Thursday that the eagle was on the ground and not flying. At one point Officer Adler said the eagle was interacting with nearby donkeys.
Wildlife officers will take the eagle to the nonprofit Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center’s raptor facility in Pueblo for evaluation and treatment.
“Hopefully it will be able to come back pretty soon and released in the same area,” Officer Adler said.