DENVER (CBS4)– The future of Casa Bonita could be discussed in a live stream conversation between Gov. Jared Polis and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The Colorado landmark is among the topics listed for discussion, according to the governor’s office.
Polis will live stream his conversation with the creators of the hit TV show South Park to mark the 24th anniversary of the show on Friday morning. They will likely discuss Colorado's favorite fictional small town and other timely topics.
Last month, The Hollywood Reporter posted an article stating Parker and Stone were looking to buy Casa Bonita, which is featured in one of the most popular episodes of South Park. While the restaurant has filed for bankruptcy protection, it isn’t publicly for sale.
The Save Casa Bonita group has also been working to do whatever it can to get the restaurant fully operational. Right now, the arcade and gift shop are open with tours of the facility being conducted throughout the day.
Watch the discussion live on CBSN on Friday, Aug. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
More About Trey Parker and Matt Stone
Trey Parker and Matt Stone both grew up in Colorado. The writing/producing/directing team met when they were attending the University of Colorado at Boulder. Comedy Central hired the pair in 1997 to create the popular animated series “South Park,” a show that Steven Kroft of 60 Minutes said in September 2011 “changed the face of cable TV.” Their pair’s popular 1999 movie “South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut” followed. Then in 2011 their giant hit Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” became a big winner at the Tony Awards. In the summer of 2012 the traveling version of the musical debuted in Denver. The pair at one point owned a multi-million dollar mansion in Steamboat Springs and have been spotted in the past in the attendance at Denver Nuggets games.