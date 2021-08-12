(CBS4) – It is once again time for Coloradans to shift back into “bear aware” mode now that the animals are getting ready for their winter hibernation. They’re bulking up on calories and are in search of food.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says there have been more than 2,400 reports of bears this year compared to more than 3,000 last year. A third of all bear reports last year were connected to trash.
Now CPW wants people living close to bear areas to make sure to put away those trash cans or risk getting a fine; lock doors in your home and car and keep those windows closed.