(CBS4) — AEG Presents will be requiring proof of vaccination for entry into its owned and operated clubs, theatres, and festivals, beginning Oct. 1. In Colorado, that includes: the 1stBank Center, the Bluebird Theater, Fiddler’s Green, Mission Ballroom, the Gothic Theater and the Ogden Theater.
Leading up to Oct. 1, AEG Presents will be implementing a policy of showing proof of vaccination — or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of show date — where permitted.
The vaccination policy, limited only as required by law, will be in full effect nationwide no later than Oct. 1.
“The decision comes on the heels of the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads throughout the United States,” AEG officials stated Thursday.
“The date was chosen specifically to allow time for any eligible unvaccinated ticketholders and staff to reach fully vaccinated status should they choose to do so,” officials stated.
“Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one.”