As School Starts Back Up And Kids Adjust To New Sleep Schedules, Here Are Tips For Colorado ParentsAs kids get ready to head back to school, waking up early again won’t be easy. After months of sleeping in, it takes time to get those bedtime routines back on track.

Average Age Of COVID Hospitalizations In Colorado DropsAs more people are admitted for severe illness from the virus, the average age has dropped concerning medical staff about the need to increase vaccinations.

After Following Denver COVID Guidelines 'Step By Step,' Food And Wine Festival Returns In Cherry Creek NorthOrganizers of outdoor events and managers of venues for indoor gatherings say they're following the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the City and County of Denver to make sure guests and attendees feel safe.

How Can Colorado Parents Help Their Students Be Less Anxious About Going Back To School?Having back to school anxiety is not uncommon for kids, but continued concerns over coronavirus and the delta variant are adding a whole other layer of stress for students.

Pregnant Coloradans Respond To New CDC Guidance On Vaccines: 'Really Reassuring'Vaccinations among pregnant women in the United States are expected to increase in the coming weeks after the Centers for Disease Control officially announced their support of vaccinating expecting moms for COVID-19.

Jeffco Public Schools To Require Masks Indoors For Students Ages 3-11The district released its updated health protocols on Wednesday for the start of the school year.