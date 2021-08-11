By Rachel Smith
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Pueblo Police Department has a mystery on their hands, and they are asking the public to help them solve it. Police found a photo of an unknown man and woman in their files from 1924.
Now they want to know if anyone can identify the mystery couple.
The only information police have is that the photograph was taken at the Tripp and York Studio in Pueblo.
The only information police have is that the photograph was taken at the Tripp and York Studio in Pueblo.

The department is trying to figure out why the photo was in their files in the first place, and hope someone can help them with the first step of identifying the couple.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502.