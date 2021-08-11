CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – The Nuggets have officially re-signed Will Barton III. Barton III has spent the previous seven seasons in Denver. Last year he played in 56 games averaging 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 01: Will Barton #5 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on January 01, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/ Getty Images)

Barton also hit a career-high 38.1% from the three-point line.

His new deal is for two years and will pay him $32 million.

Barton has appeared in a total of 408 games for the Nuggets, the second most of any Nuggets player since the 2014-2015 season. He is currently third all-time in team NBA franchise with 647 career three pointers made.

