Pregnant Coloradans Respond To New CDC Guidance On Vaccines: 'Really Reassuring'Vaccinations among pregnant women in the United States are expected to increase in the coming weeks after the Centers for Disease Control officially announced their support of vaccinating expecting moms for COVID-19.

Jeffco Public Schools To Require Masks Indoors For Students Ages 3-11The district released its updated health protocols on Wednesday for the start of the school year.

How Can Colorado Parents Help Their Students Be Less Anxious About Going Back To School?Having back to school anxiety is not uncommon for kids, but continued concerns over coronavirus and the delta variant are adding a whole other layer of stress for students.

12 Cases, 3 Deaths Linked To COVID Outbreak In DurangoA COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people.

COVID In Fort Collins: Colorado State University Mandates Face MasksColorado State University has joined the list of colleges requiring masks for everyone indoors regardless of vaccine status.

The Best Methods To Filter Indoor Air, According To A Pollution Expert At CU BoulderAn expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how indoor air filtering can be done effectively and affordably.