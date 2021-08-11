DENVER (CBS4) – The Nuggets have officially re-signed Will Barton III. Barton III has spent the previous seven seasons in Denver. Last year he played in 56 games averaging 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Barton also hit a career-high 38.1% from the three-point line.
His new deal is for two years and will pay him $32 million.
2015 ➡️ 2021
And the journey continues… @WillTheThrillB5 | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/G9sWNLfnxN
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 12, 2021
Barton has appeared in a total of 408 games for the Nuggets, the second most of any Nuggets player since the 2014-2015 season. He is currently third all-time in team NBA franchise with 647 career three pointers made.