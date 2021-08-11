FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frederick Police Department announced a new program on Wednesday aimed at better serving residents experiencing a mental health crisis. The Carbon Valley & Mead Co-Responder Program is a partnership with North Range Behavioral Health.
The program covers Frederick, Firestone, Dacono, and Mead. When officers are dispatched to a mental health call, they will request a trained co-responder from NRBH to help. The police department said the goal of the program is to treat people in crisis with respect and dignity in order to reduce emergency room admissions, jail admissions and healthcare costs.
“It’s time we start working in partnership with mental health professionals such as North Range Behavioral Health. We need to let those who are struggling know we are here to help; they are not alone. The right approach to service calls is evaluating needs and getting them the resources they need,” stated Frederick Police Chief Todd Norris.
The Frederick Police Department allocated $6,500 for the project in its 2022 budget and lease a 2012 Chevrolet Caprice for $1 to NRBH.
“It’s clear to see that the Town of Frederick recognizes that the effects of many mental health disorders can be prevented and mitigated. But only if we respond appropriately to signs and symptoms in moments of crisis,” said Kimberly Collins, Chief Clinical Officer of North Range Behavioral Health.