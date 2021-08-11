DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police and Colorado State Patrol joined other police departments from the Denver metro area to highlight excessive speeding on Wednesday. Authorities stopped suspected speeders not only to enforce the speed limit, but to educate the driver about how their actions could kill someone else.
DPD shared data from the Colorado Department of Transportation which states there were 611 crash-related fatalities in 2020. Between Jan. 1 and July 31 of 2021, there have been 302.
In Denver alone, year to date, police responded to 37 deadly crashes; eight of those crashes were on highways. Both, police say are above the three-year averages.
"One department doing it you might have a little bit of an impact, but when we do it metro wide, hopefully that way we get the word out to please slow down across all of our Denver metro area highways," said Officer Kurt Barnes, who is assigned to the motorcycle unit at DPD.
The NTSB says 31% of all traffic deaths are caused by excessive speed.