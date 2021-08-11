DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – A COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people. San Juan Basin Public Health issued a statement on the outbreak related to the Nissan of Durango dealership on Tuesday, The Durango Herald reports.
Five of the cases stem from the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Two are so-called “breakthrough” cases involving fully vaccinated people.
The first case related with the outbreak was identified on June 19. The health agency says the addition of new cases to its outbreak report doesn’t mean that staff or contractors at the business are currently ill.
