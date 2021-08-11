How Can Colorado Parents Help Their Students Be Less Anxious About Going Back To School?Having back to school anxiety is not uncommon for kids, but continued concerns over coronavirus and the delta variant are adding a whole other layer of stress for students.

12 Cases, 3 Deaths Linked To COVID Outbreak In DurangoA COVID-19 outbreak associated with a Durango car dealership has led to three deaths and infected another 12 people.

COVID In Fort Collins: Colorado State University Mandates Face MasksColorado State University has joined the list of colleges requiring masks for everyone indoors regardless of vaccine status.

The Best Methods To Filter Indoor Air, According To A Pollution Expert At CU BoulderAn expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how indoor air filtering can be done effectively and affordably.

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Performances, Including Jazz Aspen Festival, Over CoronavirusStevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September.

Colorado Experts In Student Mental Health Watching For Uptick In Bullying Reports This YearSafe2Tell leaders and state officials anticipate more reports as students return after a turbulent year of learning.