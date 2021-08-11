TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A man who escaped jail less than a week after being sentenced to decades behind bars for shooting at police was taken back into custody Tuesday.

Chancey Ray Colwell was found in Cañon City, more than five days after his escape and approximately 50 miles away from the detention center he left briefly behind.

Colwell was on an inmate work assignment at the Teller County Jail on Friday when made his getaway. He was reported missing at 2:55 a.m.

Cañon City Police Department officers and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on a residence in the 200 block of Pear Street, according to report from Colorado Springs CBS affiliate KKTV. Colwell ran from the house but was eventually caught. Six other people in the house were also arrested.

“It is because of diligent community members that we were able to accomplish this mission so quickly,” the Teller County Sheriff’s Office stated in a social media message.

Colwell was sentenced on August 2 to 34 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. He faced 28 charges after leading police on a chase in December. He accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder.

On the heels of the escape Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported criticism aimed at the commander of the Teller jail by prison consultants. One consultant said it was an “absolutely stupid” decision to place a commander at the head of the detention facility with such a lack of experience.