(CBS4) — There’s still a chance to earn some cash for getting vaccinated. Colorado’s Comeback Cash gift card give-away continues over the next three days.
Eligible Coloradans who receive a first or second dose at participating clinics will get a $100 Walmart gift card — while supplies last.
“We are offering these gift cards ahead of the back-to-school season to encourage eligible individuals and families to get fully vaccinated by the fall,” the Colorado website states.
Unvaccinated Coloradans will receive a text reminding them about the giveaway sites closest to them. Walk ins are also welcome.
The gift certificates will be available to anyone, 12 years and older, who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating state-operated vaccine site.
See the full list of dates and locations at https://covid19.colorado.gov/coloradocomebackcash#locations.