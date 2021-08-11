13 Days After A Mudslide Closed Interstate 70 In Glenwood Canyon, Engineers Get A Look At Structural DamageGood weather in Glenwood Canyon means crews are making good progress in cleaning up debris after a mudslide on the evening of July 29 closed I-70 through the canyon. A 46 mile stretch of Interstate 70 has now been closed in western Colorado from Dotsero (Exit 133) to Glenwood Springs (Exit 116).

50 Days With Bad Air: Denver Is On Track To Set A Record This SummerAbout 3 out of every 4 days so far this summer has included an Air Quality Alert along the Front Range. That is worse than normal and puts Denver on track to set a record for bad air days.

Perseid Meteor Shower To Compete With Smoky Skies In ColoradoThe annual Perseid Meteor Shower is ramping up for what should be a good show Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night. The only problem is many of us will be covered in wildfire smoke and may not get a good look.

Emergency Alert Test Planned For Wednesday Includes Wireless PhonesThe test will trigger tones followed by a test alert message on your radio, television and wireless phone.