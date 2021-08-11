COVID In Fort Collins: Colorado State University Mandates Face MasksColorado State University has joined the list of colleges requiring masks for everyone indoors regardless of vaccine status.

The Best Methods To Filter Indoor Air, According To A Pollution Expert At CU BoulderAn expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how indoor air filtering can be done effectively and affordably.

Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Performances, Including Jazz Aspen Festival, Over CoronavirusStevie Nicks has canceled five forthcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September.

Colorado Experts In Student Mental Health Watching For Uptick In Bullying Reports This YearSafe2Tell leaders and state officials anticipate more reports as students return after a turbulent year of learning.

Average Age Of COVID Hospitalizations In Colorado DropsAs more people are admitted for severe illness from the virus, the average age has dropped concerning medical staff about the need to increase vaccinations.

Masks Will Be Required Indoors At CU Boulder To Start Off Fall SemesterWhen the new academic year begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors at the University of Colorado.