BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The Boulder Valley School District announced Tuesday that masks will be required for everyone two years old and up, regardless of vaccination status. However, the district also announced that parents will have an online option for the school year if they don’t feel comfortable with this decision.
School board members say their goal is to prevent another shutdown caused by a potential outbreak.
“The idea here is we don’t want kids to get COVID. We don’t want them to get the Delta variant,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Anderson. “Those things are important and we want to make sure we are keeping kids in school. That’s our priority.”
Social distancing and extra cleaning measures will also be implemented.
The Poudre School District also held a meeting Tuesday night to address COVID protocols for the upcoming school year. Officials there re-emphasized that masks will be required for students, staff and visitors.