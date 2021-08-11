CBSN DenverWatch Now
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday night near West 56th Avenue and Wyandot Street. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of multiple gunshots around 9:20 p.m.

Responding deputies found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The two victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators closed the intersection to collect evidence and speak with possible witnesses. It’s unclear if the shooting was a drive-by. Preliminary information from witnesses indicates the suspect(s) may have left the scene in an SUV.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 654-1850.