ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were involved with a shooting on Wednesday evening that left the suspect dead. It happened near 70th and Pecos just after 5 p.m.

Adams County investigators said that a multi-jurisdictional task force team was conducting surveillance most of the day. The suspect was wanted out of Lafayette, Aurora and Adams County.

Authorities watched the man for several hours, saying they made sure local school children were safe as school let out.

They decided to contact the suspect in his vehicle after they say he tried to steal a vehicle.

Heavy police presence in the area of 70th and Pecos. Officer Involved Shooting – avoid this area. Gathering info still. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 11, 2021

Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn says the man ran across the street into a muffler shop. The suspect reportedly had a handgun and pointed it at deputies.

That’s when a deputy fired their weapon and killed the suspect. Officials say the suspect was wanted in Lafayette for domestic violence, kidnapping and auto theft.

Officials say the suspect is connected to a kidnapping in Aurora. Police there say that victim, allegedly the suspect’s girlfriend, returned safely.

They add the suspect knew he was under surveillance.

No deputies were injured. The suspect has not been identified.

The public is urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Deputies tweeted that there is no threat to the public.