DENVER (CBS4) – Safe2Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program that allows students to anonymously report safety threats. Despite school being closed last month, Safe2Tell still received hundreds of reports.

According to their monthly report, 416 tips were received in July. Safe2Tell leaders and state officials anticipate more reports as students return after a turbulent year of learning.

“This year’s back-to-school transition promises to be very challenging for youth in Colorado, with the built-up stress and anxiety from the pandemic, changing health and safety guidelines, and a return to in-person learning throughout the state,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “As a community, we can help protect students and safeguard their wellbeing by reporting urgent safety concerns to Safe2Tell.”

Seventy-six suicide threats were reported in July. Welfare checks and tips about drugs were two other top categories of reports. Safe2Tell expects new challenges in the coming months.

“We will probably start to see things like bullying increased as students return to the classroom, and potentially anxiety and depression. It’s hard to estimate what students are going to be struggling with and what the result and tips will be,” said Stacey Jenkins, director of Safe2Tell.

School psychologists also anticipate some children will struggle transitioning back to in-person learning. Nahal Khalatbari guides students through issues that arise in the halls and at home.

As thousands prepare to return, she believes little ones will have less readjusting.

“In some ways, I think our younger students are more adaptable and flexible than our older students. Maybe even sometimes more so than us adults,” said Khalatbari, a five-year psychologist with Denver school students.

She says she has seen and anticipates many students excited to get back into their classrooms, eager to learn and see their friends. Safe2Tell is safe space, but Khalatbari says families should make a point to create one at home.

“Some students might have more of what we call externalizing behaviors. This can be verbal or physical aggression, refusing to do their schoolwork, or skipping school. For younger students it would be leaving the classroom, defiance,” said Khalatbari. “Some students tend to internalize their behaviors more. That can look like signs of anxiety, depression and withdrawing from others socially. These students can tend to fly under the radar more.”

July’s Safe2Tell were successful in helping keep students safe.

According to the Attorney General’s office, one report was about a student posting inappropriate pictures on social media. Local agencies spoke the student and their parent and student to correct the behavior. Another person reported a large party with drugs and alcohol. Officers responded and five juveniles were released to the custody of two parents.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org.