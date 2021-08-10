(CBS4) – As students return to school, many districts are requiring that they wear masks. But getting some children to wear a face covering can be a battle for parents.
Laura-Anne Cleveland is the Associate Chief Nursing Officer from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. On CBSN Denver, she provided some tips for motivating students to mask up. She says teens may be the hardest to reach.
“The most important part is to be honest with them, you want to share with them what’s happening in other states, you want to share the risks, but you do not want to scare them,” says Cleveland. “Little kids are easier to motivate. You can even make it a game with them.”
Cleveland recommends even vaccinated children continue wearing masks as the delta variant spreads.
“If you’re vaccinated, you have greater protection, but we also want to make sure we are respectful of those around us because we could be carrying it and not know it. That’s an important message for kids. Show them the data and let them know the reality.”
Cleveland says parents should lead by example and wear their masks as well.
“It’s really hard if parents are not aligned with it. Kids are going to see that and think the message is unfair and we’re not living up to what we say.”