ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in Adams County this year. There are no human cases reported in the region so far, but officials are urging residents to take precautions.

“These first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus is a good reminder for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate mosquito breeding areas around their home,” said Dr. John Douglas, Jr., with TCHD.

Residents should get rid of standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed

“Everyone should take precautions since West Nile virus is preventable by protecting yourself against mosquito bites,” Dr. Douglas stated.

Back in July, CBS4 talked to Eric Aakko, with the Weld County Public Health Department, who said the high temperatures mixed with afternoon showers are perfect for mosquito breeding.

“This is probably going to be a bad year for the Culex mosquito which could be a bad year for West Nile Virus,” Aakko predicted.

You can protect yourself by avoiding outdoor exposure when mosquitoes are active, wearing protective clothing, and applying insect repellent whenever you are outdoors.

Most people who are infected with WNV will not become ill. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of WNV disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, with complications including encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord), and in rare cases, death.

Visit www.tchd.org/276/Mosquitoes-West-Nile-Virus and www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/west-nile-virus for more information about West Nile Virus.