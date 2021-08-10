Mosquitoes in Adams County Test Positive For West Nile VirusHealth department officials are urging residents to eliminate mosquito breeding areas and protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Masks Will Be Required Indoors At CU Boulder To Start Off Fall SemesterWhen the new academic year begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors at the University of Colorado.

COVID In Colorado: Adams County Offers Incentives To Help Boost VaccinationsHealth experts continue to advocate for vaccines as the best way to curb this rise in COVID-19 cases. Some counties in Colorado are offering more incentives to get doses into the arms of those living in underserved communities.

COVID In Denver: Milk Market, Other Bonanno Concepts Locations, To Require Staff, Guests Be VaccinatedBy Sept. 30, Bonanno Concepts says all its staff will be fully vaccinated. The restaurant group is asking that guests be fully vaccinated by that date as well.

Debate Over Masks Takes Center Stage At Cherry Creek School Board MeetingThe debate over masks in Colorado schools continues, this time with some Cherry Creek School District parents asking for a mandate.

Some UCHealth Employees Protest Being Required To Get COVID VaccineMonday morning, nurses and healthcare workers lined up on the sidewalk outside of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to protest a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs.