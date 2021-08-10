LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood arrested a hit-and-run suspect wanted in a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured. Investigators say that an anonymous caller gave them information that led them to the suspect driver, later identified as Marisa Sophara Kakos of Denver.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call of a person walking northbound on Highway 285 just east of South Simms Street. When agents arrived, they found a female lying in the median area with serious injuries.READ MORE: COVID In Adams County: Incentives Offered To Help Boost Vaccinations
She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said that the woman had been struck by a car and that car left the scene. Why the woman was walking on the highway is being investigated.READ MORE: COVID In Denver: Milk Market, Other Bonanno Concepts Locations, To Require Staff, Guests Be Vaccinated
After the report of the hit-and-run, police received an anonymous call that led them to Kakos, 26, who was arrested. The vehicle was also impounded.MORE NEWS: It Has Been 12 Days Since Mudslides Shut Down I-70 In Glenwood Canyon, And There’s No End To The Closure In Sight
Kakos was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on investigation of felony hit-and-run involving serious bodily injury and other charges are possible. The victim remains in critical condition.