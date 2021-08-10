Investigators Conclude Woman Who Fell From Telluride's Via Ferrata Mistakenly Unclipped From CableAuthorities have ruled out mechanical failure in the death of 53-year-old Anissa Larson of Tucson on Thursday. Larson suffered fatal injuries following a 200-foot fall from a cliff-side climbing feature call Via Ferrata.

18 minutes ago

Anonymous Caller Leads Lakewood Police To Arrest Marisa Kakos In Hit & Run That Left Pedestrian Critically InjuredPolice in Lakewood arrested a hit-and-run suspect wanted in a crash that left a pedestrian critically injured. Investigators say that an anonymous caller gave them information that led them to the suspect driver, later identified as Marisa Sophara Kakos of Denver.

19 minutes ago

Former FBI Agent Testifies Tranquilizer Dart Cap Found In Morphew Family's DryerOn day two of a preliminary hearing for Barry Morphew, who is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, a former FBI agent revealed they found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family's home.

22 minutes ago

Djibril 'Jibby' Diol Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering ScholarshipThe legacy of an immigrant from Senegal will live on for decades, or longer, thanks to a new scholarship from Kiewit Corporation, Colorado State University and dozens of donors.

24 minutes ago

Colorado's American Academy Of Pediatrics Pushes For Universal Mask Mandates In SchoolsThe Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state.

27 minutes ago

Federal Highway Administration Releases $11.6 Million To Help Repair I-70 After Devastating Mudslides In Glenwood CanyonJust one day after requesting support, the Federal Highway Administration has released $11.6 million to help repair and cleanup in the aftermath of last month's devastating mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

30 minutes ago