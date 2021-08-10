CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to hear from drivers before they begin improving a problem area for traffic near Floyd Hill. That stretch along Interstate 70 can become congested.
The target area starts at Floyd Hill and continues to the Eisenhower and Johnson Memorial Tunnels.READ MORE: Colorado Oil & Gas Authorities Fining K.P. Kauffman Oil Group For Violations
Improvements could mean a new tunnel or raised highway, an additional westbound lane and bridge replacement. Residents are concerned about construction delays and congestion and whether the fix will actually help.READ MORE: Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship
CDOT said that one preferred proposal would be to elevate the interstate against the canyon, similar to Glenwood Canyon. The agency said it would give travelers a scenic view while improving the canyon for wildlife and recreational uses.MORE NEWS: Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure
The comment period ends Oct. 1. Questions or comments can also be directed to the project email (cdot_floydhillproject@state.co.us) or hotline (303-512-4408).