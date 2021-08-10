(CBS4) – Broncos coach Vic Fangio announced on Tuesday that quarterback Drew Lock will be the starter for Denver’s first preseason game. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start the second.
Fangio said there was no particular reason why Lock was chosen for the first game.
The Broncos play the Vikings in Minnesota in preseason Game 1 on Saturday. The following weekend they’ll face off against the Seahawks in Seattle.