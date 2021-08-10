Colorado Experts In Student Mental Health Watching For Uptick In Bullying Reports This YearSafe2Tell leaders and state officials anticipate more reports as students return after a turbulent year of learning.

Average Age Of COVID Hospitalizations In Colorado DropsAs more people are admitted for severe illness from the virus, the average age has dropped concerning medical staff about the need to increase vaccinations.

The Best Methods To Filter Indoor Air, According To A Pollution Expert At CU BoulderAn expert on air cleaning from the University of Colorado Boulder showed CBS4 how indoor air filtering can be done effectively and affordably.

Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State InfrastructureIt's been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs.

Masks Will Be Required Indoors At CU Boulder To Start Off Fall SemesterWhen the new academic year begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors at the University of Colorado.

Colorado's American Academy Of Pediatrics Pushes For Universal Mask Mandates In SchoolsThe Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state.