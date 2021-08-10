AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s plan aimed at helping ease the city’s homeless crisis failed to pass the city council. The council voted on Monday night 5 to 5, so the proposal failed.
Coffman wanted to make a few changes to how unsanctioned camps are handled in the city. Those changes would have included: offering campers an alternative place to stay and doing away with criminal penalties for illegal campers unless they refused to leave.READ MORE: Colorado Oil & Gas Authorities Fining K.P. Kauffman Oil Group For Violations
Camps would also not have needed to be considered a threat to the public in order for the city to clear them out.READ MORE: Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship
In May, the city of Aurora welcomed public input on temporary housing for the homeless.MORE NEWS: Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure
RELATED: ‘Homeless Mike’ Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman Goes Undercover To Live On The Streets, Sleep On Denver Area Sidewalks With The Homeless