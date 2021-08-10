CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman’s plan aimed at helping ease the city’s homeless crisis failed to pass the city council. The council voted on Monday night 5 to 5, so the proposal failed.

(credit: CBS)

Coffman wanted to make a few changes to how unsanctioned camps are handled in the city. Those changes would have included: offering campers an alternative place to stay and doing away with criminal penalties for illegal campers unless they refused to leave.

Camps would also not have needed to be considered a threat to the public in order for the city to clear them out.

In May, the city of Aurora welcomed public input on temporary housing for the homeless.

