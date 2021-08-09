DENVER (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado Rockies say they investigated claims that a fan yelled a racial slur at a Florida Marlins player on Sunday at Coors Field, and found it was a mistake. The fan was heard shouting during the ninth inning of the Rockies 13-8 win in Denver, when Lewis Brinson was at bat, but Rockies officials say the man was actually yelling at the mascot.
Corey Little with the Rockies said they spoke to the fan — and another person sitting near him — and both confirm the man was yelling “Dinger.”
“Also, no one on or around the field, or any of our ushers or fans, heard or reported hearing a slur,” Little stated.
Officials say the Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field.
Padres outfielder Tommy Pham said later on Sunday that he had issues with racist taunts at Coors Field earlier this season. He tweeted “I had a problem there earlier this year, what I don’t understand is how the ushers/security at the stadium aren’t directed to kick these ppl out the game everyone can clearly here this nonsense.”
I had a problem there earlier this year, what I don’t understand is how the ushers/security at the stadium aren’t directed to kick these ppl out the game everyone can clearly here this nonsense
— Tommy Pham (@TphamLV) August 9, 2021